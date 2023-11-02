CJ McCollum could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Pistons.

In his most recent action, a 110-106 win over the Thunder, McCollum put up 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on McCollum's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-106)

Over 22.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-172)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.5 points per game last season made the Pistons the 27th-ranked team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last year, allowing 44.7 per game.

The Pistons conceded 25.8 assists per contest last season (18th in the NBA).

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 37 19 4 9 2 0 1 12/7/2022 27 8 3 4 0 2 0

