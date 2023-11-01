Buy Tickets for Southern Miss Eagles Women's Basketball Games
The Southern Miss Eagles women (7-0) will next be in action on the road against the Memphis Tigers, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Southern Miss games
Southern Miss' next matchup information
- Opponent: Memphis Tigers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse
Top Southern Miss players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Domonique Davis
|7
|19.9
|4.0
|4.3
|1.4
|0.0
|53.1% (51-96)
|43.5% (10-23)
|Melyia Grayson
|7
|10.3
|6.4
|0.4
|0.6
|1.1
|54.2% (32-59)
|-
|Lani Cornfield
|7
|8.9
|2.9
|3.4
|1.0
|0.0
|42.9% (24-56)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Morgan Sieper
|7
|8.7
|4.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.4
|45.7% (21-46)
|48.4% (15-31)
|Brikayla Gray
|7
|7.4
|6.0
|1.1
|0.7
|0.6
|52.2% (24-46)
|0.0% (0-3)
