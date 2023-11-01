The Southern Miss Eagles women (7-0) will next be in action on the road against the Memphis Tigers, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Southern Miss Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Southern Miss games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss' next matchup information

Opponent: Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Southern Miss' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Southern Miss players

Shop for Southern Miss gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Domonique Davis 7 19.9 4.0 4.3 1.4 0.0 53.1% (51-96) 43.5% (10-23) Melyia Grayson 7 10.3 6.4 0.4 0.6 1.1 54.2% (32-59) - Lani Cornfield 7 8.9 2.9 3.4 1.0 0.0 42.9% (24-56) 31.3% (5-16) Morgan Sieper 7 8.7 4.1 1.4 0.9 0.4 45.7% (21-46) 48.4% (15-31) Brikayla Gray 7 7.4 6.0 1.1 0.7 0.6 52.2% (24-46) 0.0% (0-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.