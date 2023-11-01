Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Southern Miss game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Eagles with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Southern Miss team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Domonique Davis 6 19.0 4.5 4.2 1.7 0.0 Melyia Grayson 6 11.0 6.0 0.5 0.5 1.2 Lani Cornfield 6 8.8 2.7 3.2 1.2 0.0 Morgan Sieper 6 8.2 4.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 Brikayla Gray 6 8.0 6.3 1.3 0.8 0.7 Jacorriah Bracey 5 9.0 4.6 1.4 1.4 0.0 Nyla Jean 6 4.8 4.3 1.3 0.3 0.2 Mahoganie Williams 6 4.0 2.7 0.3 0.8 0.7 Elle Blatchford 5 1.6 1.0 0.6 0.6 0.0 Asjha Leake 5 0.8 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.2

Southern Miss season stats

Southern Miss is unbeaten so far this season (6-0).

The Eagles are 5-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

On November 25, Southern Miss picked up its best win of the season, a 51-33 victory over the Samford Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 152) in the RPI rankings.

This year, the Eagles haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Miss' remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Southern Miss games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Ole Miss H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Memphis A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Cleveland State N 4:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 FGCU A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Marshall H 3:00 PM

