With a record of 8-0, the Ole Miss Rebels' next game is at the UCF Knights, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Ole Miss games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UCF A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Cal N 7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Troy H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Southern Miss N 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Bryant H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Tennessee A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Florida H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Vanderbilt H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 LSU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Auburn A 8:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Arkansas H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas A&M A 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Mississippi State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Auburn H 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 South Carolina A 6:30 PM

Ole Miss' next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCF Knights
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Addition Financial Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Ole Miss players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Allen Flanigan 8 18.0 6.8 2.4 1.4 1.3 44.1% (49-111) 41.7% (5-12)
Matthew Murrell 8 16.0 4.6 3.1 1.9 0.4 44.9% (44-98) 37.0% (17-46)
Jaylen Murray 8 15.3 2.6 4.8 1.1 0.9 46.2% (43-93) 38.1% (16-42)
TJ Caldwell 8 8.9 3.6 1.5 0.8 0.0 45.8% (27-59) 43.5% (10-23)
Jaemyn Brakefield 8 7.4 6.3 2.3 0.3 1.0 33.3% (18-54) 25.0% (5-20)

