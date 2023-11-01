When you're rooting for Mississippi Valley State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Delta Devils' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Mississippi Valley State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sh'Diamond McKnight 8 14.8 4.1 3.8 2.8 0.1 Jaylia Reed 8 9.8 3.4 2.1 1.4 0.3 Amberly Brown 8 6.8 4.0 0.5 1.3 0.8 Leah Turner 8 5.5 2.9 1.1 0.5 0.4 Lizzie Walker 8 4.6 2.9 0.4 0.5 0.5 Syann Holmes 8 3.9 3.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 Leah Perry 8 2.4 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 Ja'la Douglas 8 1.5 1.9 0.1 0.4 0.0 Sadie Williams 5 2.2 1.8 0.4 0.6 0.0 Lucia Lara 6 1.7 1.7 0.2 0.5 0.5

Mississippi Valley State season stats

This season, Mississippi Valley State has won just one game (1-7).

This year, the Delta Devils have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Mississippi Valley State, in its best win of the season, took down the McNeese Cowgirls 85-82 on November 16.

The Delta Devils, in three games against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-3.

Mississippi Valley State's remaining schedule includes two games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Mississippi Valley State games

Upcoming Mississippi Valley State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Ole Miss A 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Texas A&M A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Mississippi State A 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 31 Alabama A 3:00 PM

