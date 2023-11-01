Buy Tickets for Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Basketball Games
Mississippi Valley State (0-9) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 9:00 PM ET, on the road against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
If you're looking to catch the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Mississippi Valley State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Mississippi Valley State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Broadcast: ROOT Sports NW
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Mississippi Valley State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Mississippi Valley State players
Shop for Mississippi Valley State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Rayquan Brown
|8
|15.4
|4.5
|0.6
|1.0
|0.1
|38.1% (45-118)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Donovan Sanders
|9
|10.7
|3.0
|2.1
|1.9
|0.1
|36.4% (40-110)
|23.8% (5-21)
|Arecko Gipson
|9
|9.6
|4.0
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|41.3% (31-75)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Danny Washington
|9
|3.6
|1.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|40.7% (11-27)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Reginald Reynolds
|9
|2.7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|38.1% (8-21)
|33.3% (4-12)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.