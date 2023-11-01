Mississippi Valley State (0-9) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 9:00 PM ET, on the road against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Upcoming Mississippi Valley State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Tulsa A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Baylor A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 San Francisco A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Alabama State H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Alabama A&M H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Prairie View A&M A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Texas Southern A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Bethune-Cookman H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Florida A&M H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Grambling A 8:30 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Southern A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UAPB H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Jackson State H 7:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Alcorn State H 8:30 PM

Mississippi Valley State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: ROOT Sports NW

Top Mississippi Valley State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Rayquan Brown 8 15.4 4.5 0.6 1.0 0.1 38.1% (45-118) 31.0% (9-29)
Donovan Sanders 9 10.7 3.0 2.1 1.9 0.1 36.4% (40-110) 23.8% (5-21)
Arecko Gipson 9 9.6 4.0 0.4 0.3 0.3 41.3% (31-75) 42.9% (3-7)
Danny Washington 9 3.6 1.8 1.4 0.8 0.0 40.7% (11-27) 33.3% (2-6)
Reginald Reynolds 9 2.7 1.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 38.1% (8-21) 33.3% (4-12)

