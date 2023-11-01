Buy Tickets for Mississippi State Bulldogs Basketball Games
Mississippi State (6-2) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 11:30 AM ET, against the Tulane Green Wave.
If you're looking to go to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Mississippi State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Mississippi State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Tulane Green Wave
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Location: State Farm Arena
- Broadcast: SEC Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Mississippi State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Mississippi State players
Shop for Mississippi State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Josh Hubbard
|8
|16.0
|2.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.1
|43.2% (41-95)
|37.9% (22-58)
|Dashawn Davis
|8
|9.0
|1.5
|2.9
|1.6
|0.0
|37.5% (24-64)
|36.0% (9-25)
|Jimmy Bell Jr.
|8
|8.9
|10.4
|0.9
|0.6
|1.1
|48.9% (22-45)
|-
|Cameron Matthews
|8
|8.6
|6.4
|2.4
|2.4
|0.8
|50.9% (27-53)
|7.1% (1-14)
|Trey Fort
|7
|7.3
|3.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|32.0% (16-50)
|32.4% (11-34)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.