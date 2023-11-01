Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Mississippi State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Bulldogs with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Mississippi State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Josh Hubbard 7 16.3 2.7 1.6 0.7 0.1 Jimmy Bell Jr. 7 9.4 10.0 1.0 0.7 1.3 Dashawn Davis 7 9.0 1.3 2.9 1.4 0.0 Cameron Matthews 7 8.1 6.7 2.4 2.1 0.7 Trey Fort 7 7.3 3.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 D.J. Jeffries 7 5.9 6.3 1.6 1.1 0.7 Shawn Jones Jr. 7 5.6 2.4 0.4 0.7 0.6 Shakeel Moore 5 6.0 2.2 1.0 0.6 0.0 Gai Chol 7 3.7 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Andrew Taylor 3 4.0 2.7 2.0 0.3 0.0

Mississippi State season stats

Mississippi State has a 6-1 record on the season so far.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 18 against the Washington State Cougars, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 56) in the RPI rankings, Mississippi State captured its best win of the season, a 76-64 victory at a neutral site.

The Bulldogs, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Mississippi State has six games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Mississippi State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Southern H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Tulane N 11:30 AM Wed, Dec 13 Murray State H 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 North Texas N 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Rutgers N 12:00 PM

