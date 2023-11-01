Buy Tickets for Jackson State Tigers Basketball Games
Jackson State's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Tigers are currently 2-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Houston Cougars.
Upcoming Jackson State games
Jackson State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Houston Cougars
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Jackson State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ken Evans
|8
|20.6
|4.8
|2.6
|1.4
|0.1
|48.1% (52-108)
|50.0% (18-36)
|Jordan O'Neal
|8
|10.1
|4.9
|1.0
|0.4
|1.1
|66.0% (33-50)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Coltie Young
|8
|7.0
|4.4
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|28.6% (20-70)
|22.0% (11-50)
|Chase Adams
|8
|7.0
|2.3
|3.3
|0.9
|0.0
|38.7% (24-62)
|15.4% (2-13)
|Zeke Cook
|8
|6.1
|6.1
|1.4
|1.1
|0.3
|36.5% (19-52)
|28.6% (2-7)
