Jackson State's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Tigers are currently 2-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Houston Cougars.

If you're looking to go to see the Jackson State Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Jackson State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Houston A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Howard N 12:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 N.C. A&T N 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Northwestern A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Alcorn State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Alabama State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Alabama A&M A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Prairie View A&M H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Texas Southern H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Bethune-Cookman A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Florida A&M A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Grambling N 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Southern H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Mississippi Valley State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Jackson State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Houston Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fertitta Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Jackson State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Jackson State players

Shop for Jackson State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ken Evans 8 20.6 4.8 2.6 1.4 0.1 48.1% (52-108) 50.0% (18-36)
Jordan O'Neal 8 10.1 4.9 1.0 0.4 1.1 66.0% (33-50) 33.3% (1-3)
Coltie Young 8 7.0 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 28.6% (20-70) 22.0% (11-50)
Chase Adams 8 7.0 2.3 3.3 0.9 0.0 38.7% (24-62) 15.4% (2-13)
Zeke Cook 8 6.1 6.1 1.4 1.1 0.3 36.5% (19-52) 28.6% (2-7)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.