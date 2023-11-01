Top Player Prop Bets for Flyers vs. Sabres on November 1, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny, Rasmus Dahlin and others are available when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Flyers vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (11 total points), having put up eight goals and three assists.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Travis Sanheim has one goal and seven assists to total eight points (0.9 per game).
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
Sean Couturier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Sean Couturier has two goals and six assists for Philadelphia.
Couturier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Dahlin has recorded two goals and seven assists in nine games for Buffalo, good for nine points.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Jeff Skinner has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with five goals and four assists.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
