Coming up for the Alcorn State Braves women (2-4) is a matchup away versus the North Texas Eagles, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Alcorn State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 North Texas A 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 New Orleans H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 DePaul A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Ole Miss A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Jackson State A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Alabama A&M A 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Alabama State A 6:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Prairie View A&M H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Florida A&M A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Bethune-Cookman A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southern H 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UAPB A 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Mississippi Valley State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Bethune-Cookman H 2:00 PM

Alcorn State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Texas Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: UNT Coliseum

Top Alcorn State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zy'Nyia White 6 9.0 3.7 0.8 1.3 0.2 29.6% (24-81) 0.0% (0-4)
Nakia Cheatham 6 8.8 7.7 0.8 1.2 0.0 42.9% (21-49) 54.5% (6-11)
Destiny Brown 6 8.5 5.3 1.3 0.8 1.0 42.9% (21-49) 0.0% (0-1)
Akyriale Ford 6 5.0 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.7 43.5% (10-23) -
Kiarra Henderson 6 4.7 5.3 1.2 1.3 0.5 30.0% (9-30) 50.0% (1-2)

