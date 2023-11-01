Don't be a fickle fan of the Alcorn State Braves. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Alcorn State Braves jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Alcorn State team leaders

Want to buy Nakia Cheatham's jersey? Or another Alcorn State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nakia Cheatham 4 9.3 6.0 0.8 1.3 0.0 Zy'Nyia White 4 6.8 3.5 0.5 1.5 0.3 Kiarra Henderson 4 5.8 5.0 1.3 1.0 0.8 Destiny Brown 4 5.5 4.5 0.8 0.8 1.5 Akyriale Ford 4 4.5 2.3 0.8 0.5 1.0 Nia McCalphia 3 2.7 1.3 0.7 1.0 0.0 Jeanee Anderson 3 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 Ashanti Backus 3 2.0 0.3 1.7 0.3 0.0 Milia Gibson 3 1.7 0.7 0.3 1.0 0.0 Jazmine Jackson 3 1.3 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.0

Alcorn State season stats

Alcorn State is winless this season (0-4).

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Alcorn State has one game left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Braves? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Alcorn State games

Check out the Braves in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Nicholls H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Arkansas Baptist H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 North Texas A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 DePaul A 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Alcorn State this season.

Check out the Braves this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.