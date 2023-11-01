With a record of 1-7, the Alcorn State Braves' next game is at the VCU Rams, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Alcorn State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 VCU A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Maryland A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Northern Iowa A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Drake A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 George Washington A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Jackson State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Alabama A&M A 6:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Alabama State A 8:30 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Prairie View A&M H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Florida A&M A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Bethune-Cookman A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southern H 6:30 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Grambling H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UAPB A 6:30 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Mississippi Valley State A 8:30 PM

Alcorn State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: VCU Rams
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Alcorn State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jeremiah Kendall 7 15.9 7.4 0.7 1.3 0.7 50.0% (46-92) 0.0% (0-1)
Byron Joshua 7 12.7 2.7 3.3 1.3 0.0 34.9% (30-86) 23.8% (5-21)
Jeremiah Gambrell 8 10.5 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.1 40.0% (28-70) 43.9% (18-41)
Dekedran Thorn 7 9.4 3.0 1.6 1.4 0.0 37.9% (25-66) 37.5% (12-32)
Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt 8 5.6 1.3 1.5 0.5 0.0 56.0% (14-25) 0.0% (0-1)

