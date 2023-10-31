Thomas Novak and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Novak are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Thomas Novak vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak has averaged 14:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Novak has scored a goal in three of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Novak has registered a point in a game five times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Novak has had an assist twice this season in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Novak goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Novak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Novak Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 3 6 Points 2 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

