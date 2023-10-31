Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 31?
Can we expect Thomas Novak scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Novak stats and insights
- Novak has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Novak has scored three goals on the power play.
- He has a 30.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.