Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - October 31
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (4-4) heading into their game against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 23 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Nashville's total of 21 goals given up (2.6 per game) ranks 11th in the NHL.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver's 31 total goals (3.9 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- It has the league's third-best goal differential at +12.
Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-145)
|Predators (+120)
|6
