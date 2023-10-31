Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Lamar County, Mississippi, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pontchartrain Christian Homeschool at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 31
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
