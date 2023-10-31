Can we expect Cole Smith scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of eight games so far this season, Smith has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

