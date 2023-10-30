The World Series continues Monday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on FOX from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series. Max Scherzer is starting for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in baseball with 233 total home runs.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.263).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Scherzer is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Scherzer is looking to pick up his 23rd start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Pfaadt (3-9) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 18 starts this season, Pfaadt has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - - 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - - 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.