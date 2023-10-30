The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) face the Golden State Warriors (2-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 112 - Warriors 96

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 2.5)

Pelicans (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-16.1)

Pelicans (-16.1) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 207.7

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pelicans were the 15th-ranked team in the league (114.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, they were eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).

On the glass, New Orleans was 12th in the NBA in rebounds (43.7 per game) last season. It was fifth-best in rebounds conceded (41.8 per game).

The Pelicans were 11th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) last season.

New Orleans committed 14 turnovers per game last season and forced 14.3 per game, ranking 22nd and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.

The Pelicans made 11 3-pointers per game and shot 36.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 23rd and 15th, respectively, in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.