Pelicans vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) take on the Golden State Warriors (2-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-2.5
|233.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- Of New Orleans' 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 233.5 points 31 times.
- New Orleans' contests last season had an average of 226.8 points, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- New Orleans compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread last season.
- New Orleans was favored on the moneyline 41 total times last season. It went 27-14 in those games.
- The Pelicans went 20-10 last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Pelicans a 58.3% chance to win.
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- At home last season, the Pelicans had a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (17-24-0).
- The Pelicans eclipsed the total less often at home last year, hitting the over in 18 of 41 home matchups (43.9%). On the road, they hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).
- Last season the Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
- When New Orleans put up more than 117.1 points, it was 24-6 versus the spread and 25-5 overall.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pelicans
|Warriors
|114.4
|118.9
|15
|2
|24-6
|33-28
|25-5
|38-23
|112.5
|117.1
|8
|21
|36-20
|29-8
|38-18
|31-6
