The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) take on the Golden State Warriors (2-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -2.5 233.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

Of New Orleans' 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 233.5 points 31 times.

New Orleans' contests last season had an average of 226.8 points, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

New Orleans compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread last season.

New Orleans was favored on the moneyline 41 total times last season. It went 27-14 in those games.

The Pelicans went 20-10 last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Pelicans a 58.3% chance to win.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

At home last season, the Pelicans had a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (17-24-0).

The Pelicans eclipsed the total less often at home last year, hitting the over in 18 of 41 home matchups (43.9%). On the road, they hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

Last season the Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.

When New Orleans put up more than 117.1 points, it was 24-6 versus the spread and 25-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Pelicans Warriors 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 24-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-28 25-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 38-23 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 36-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-8 38-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-6

