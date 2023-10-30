The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 96-87 win over the Knicks, Jones put up 10 points and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jones' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-196)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league last year, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Warriors were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Herbert Jones vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 35 13 6 4 3 0 2 3/3/2023 36 7 3 5 0 1 4 11/21/2022 20 3 3 2 0 3 1 11/4/2022 29 4 1 2 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.