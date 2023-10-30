In Week 8 action at Ford Field, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will be up against the Detroit Lions defense and Jerry Jacobs. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Las Vegas receivers against the Lions' pass defense.

Raiders vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: ABC/ESPN

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 70.8 10.1 15 53 10.46

Davante Adams vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams has racked up 528 receiving yards on 46 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Las Vegas' passing offense is 17th in the NFL with 1,509 passing yards (215.6 per game) and 15th with eight passing touchdowns.

The Raiders' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 26th in the NFL with 16 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 22nd with 1,989 total yards (284.1 per game).

Las Vegas ranks 18th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.4 pass attempts per contest (241 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Raiders air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 41 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (54.7% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

In the air, Detroit has given up the seventh-highest number of passing yards in the league, 1,810 (258.6 per game).

The Lions are ranked 20th in the league in points allowed, at 21.6 per game.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Davante Adams vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 71 49 Def. Targets Receptions 46 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 528 31 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 75.4 5.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 138 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

