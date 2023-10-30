Brandon Ingram plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 96-87 win over the Knicks, Ingram had 26 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Ingram, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-118)

Over 24.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-141)

Over 5.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.1 points per contest last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.7.

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 38 26 8 7 1 1 0 3/3/2023 38 17 5 4 0 0 1 11/21/2022 31 34 6 3 3 0 3 11/4/2022 36 26 5 5 3 2 0

