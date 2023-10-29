In the Week 8 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Taysom Hill hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Hill has 140 rushing yards on 29 carries (20 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Hill also has 15 catches for 115 yards (16.4 per game).

Hill has one rushing TD in seven games.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1

