Saints vs. Colts Injury Report — Week 8
Going into their game against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4), the New Orleans Saints (3-4) are keeping their eye on 13 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Saints head into this matchup following a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing.
The Colts' last game was a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Chest
|Questionable
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Landon Young
|OT
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Demario Davis
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Foot
|Questionable
|Max Garcia
|OG
|Illness
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Hurst
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Eric Johnson
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tony Brown
|CB
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Saints Season Insights
- The Saints rank 17th in total offense this season (326 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 285.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints are putting up 19 points per game on offense this year (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 18.1 points per game (sixth) on the other side of the ball.
- The Saints own the 12th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (227.9 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 187 passing yards allowed per game.
- New Orleans ranks 22nd in run offense (98.1 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (98.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Saints rank 10th in the NFL with a +3 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (fifth in the NFL) and committing nine (16th in the NFL).
Saints vs. Colts Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-130), Colts (+110)
- Total: 43.5 points
