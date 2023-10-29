Star running back Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Looking to wager on player props in the Saints-Colts matchup? See the information below for the biggest contributors in this contest.

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +500

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 236.5 (-113) - - Alvin Kamara - 54.5 (-113) 35.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 66.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 33.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 48.5 (-113)

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 222.5 (-113) - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 56.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 20.5 (-113) Josh Downs - - 48.5 (-113)

