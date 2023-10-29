Saints vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Star running back Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Looking to wager on player props in the Saints-Colts matchup? See the information below for the biggest contributors in this contest.
Sign up to bet on the Saints-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|236.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|35.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|222.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.