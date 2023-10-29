Rashid Shaheed has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have conceded 232.6 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Shaheed has put together a 326-yard season thus far (46.6 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in 20 balls on 35 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Shaheed and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shaheed vs. the Colts

Shaheed vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 232.6 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Colts' defense ranks seventh in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Watch Saints vs Colts on Fubo!

Saints Player Previews

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Shaheed with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Shaheed Receiving Insights

Shaheed, in four of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Shaheed has been targeted on 35 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 9.3 yards per target (20th in NFL).

In two of seven games this season, Shaheed has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 20.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Shaheed (three red zone targets) has been targeted 8.3% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 2 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.