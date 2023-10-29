Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Graham's stats on this page.

Rep Jimmy Graham and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Graham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Saints this week: Juwan Johnson (LP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 8 0 1 8

Graham Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.