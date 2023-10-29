The New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts are slated to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chris Olave find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Olave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Olave's 471 yards receiving (67.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Saints. He's been targeted on 68 occasions, and has registered 39 catches and one TD.

Olave has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Chris Olave Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0

Rep Chris Olave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.