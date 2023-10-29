Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown when the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts play in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has taken 69 attempts for a team-leading 261 rushing yards (65.3 per game) with one touchdown.

And Kamara has caught 35 passes for 177 yards (44.3 per game).

Kamara has one rushing touchdown this year.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0

