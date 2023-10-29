Alvin Kamara did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Kamara's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 8, Kamara has 69 carries for 261 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 35 receptions (39 targets) for 177 yards.

Alvin Kamara Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Saints have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Kendre Miller (FP/shoulder): 24 Rush Att; 73 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 7 Rec; 71 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kamara 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 69 261 1 3.8 39 35 177 0

Kamara Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0

