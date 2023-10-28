Week 9 Big South Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big South teams were in action for one game in the Week 9 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 9 Big South Results
Gardner-Webb 38 UT Martin 34
- Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 53.5
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen King (16-for-33, 216 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Narii Gaither (14 ATT, 59 YDS)
- Receiving: Jayden Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
UT Martin Leaders
- Passing: Kinkead Dent (20-for-37, 226 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Sam Franklin (19 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: DeVonte Tanksley (12 TAR, 7 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb
|UT Martin
|341
|Total Yards
|344
|216
|Passing Yards
|226
|125
|Rushing Yards
|118
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's Big South Games
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Bryant Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Beirne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Robert Morris Colonials at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Houck Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Tennessee State Tigers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
