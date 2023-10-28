Sun Belt foes meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State ranks 29th in total offense (443.0 yards per game) and 98th in total defense (397.7 yards allowed per game) this season. This season has been ugly for Southern Miss on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging just 20.7 points per contest (23rd-worst) and allowing 38.1 points per game (second-worst).

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Appalachian State 326.4 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.0 (43rd) 417.1 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.7 (79th) 136.6 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (39th) 189.9 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (43rd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,259 yards on 109-of-207 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 115 times for 434 yards (62.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has racked up 55 carries and totaled 369 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has registered 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 334 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has put up a 331-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 24 passes on 41 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims' 29 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 1,782 yards (254.6 ypg) on 139-of-226 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 156 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 125 times for 639 yards (91.3 per game), scoring four times.

Kanye Roberts has been handed the ball 56 times this year and racked up 275 yards (39.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 430 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 32 catches and four touchdowns.

Christan Horn has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 41.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis' 18 grabs have turned into 222 yards and two touchdowns.

