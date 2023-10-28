Our computer model predicts the Appalachian State Mountaineers will beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kidd Brewer Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56) Appalachian State 39, Southern Miss 21

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have a 14.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles have compiled a 0-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Southern Miss is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

The Golden Eagles have gone over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

The average total in Southern Miss games this season is 3.3 fewer points than the point total of 56 for this outing.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 90.0%.

The Mountaineers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has not covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point favorites (0-1).

Out of seven Mountaineers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 56 points, 3.4 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Golden Eagles vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 32.4 29.9 37.3 26.3 28.8 32.5 Southern Miss 20.7 38.1 23.0 25.5 17.7 55.0

