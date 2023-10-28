The New York Knicks (1-1) play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at Smoothie King Center on October 28, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Pelicans vs Knicks Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot 48% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Knicks allowed to opponents.

In games New Orleans shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 35-18 overall.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks ranked second.

Last year, the Pelicans averaged just 1.3 more points per game (114.4) than the Knicks allowed (113.1).

New Orleans had a 32-9 record last season when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans averaged 114.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.1 more points than they averaged away from home (113.8).

At home, New Orleans ceded 5.1 fewer points per game (109.9) than away from home (115).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Pelicans fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Pelicans Injuries