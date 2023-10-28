The New York Knicks (1-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-3.5) 225.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +155 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).

These two teams racked up a combined 230.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 225.6 combined points per game last year, 0.1 more than the total for this matchup.

New Orleans put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.