The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) in SEC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-24.5) 63.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-24.5) 63.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Ole Miss has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

