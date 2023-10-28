Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) in SEC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-24.5)
|63.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-24.5)
|63.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
