The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Offensively, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by putting up 480.1 yards per game. The defense ranks 69th (372.1 yards allowed per game). Vanderbilt's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 34.4 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 73rd with 27.8 points per contest.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Ole Miss Vanderbilt 480.1 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (82nd) 372.1 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.5 (128th) 189 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.3 (129th) 291.1 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.3 (41st) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (115th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 1,840 yards (262.9 ypg) on 117-of-184 passing with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 346 rushing yards on 77 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 129 times for 567 yards (81 per game), scoring seven times.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 36 catches for 536 yards (76.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tre Harris has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 469 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 28 catches for 402 yards, an average of 57.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has put up 1,251 passing yards, or 156.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 63 times for 257 yards (32.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has racked up 224 yards on 58 carries with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has racked up 574 receiving yards on 36 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden McGowan has caught 31 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (45.6 per game).

London Humphreys' 14 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 350 yards (43.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

