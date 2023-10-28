SEC foes meet when the Auburn Tigers (3-4) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is favored by 6.5 points. This game has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Auburn is totaling 26.7 points per game on offense (79th in the FBS), and ranks 58th defensively with 23.9 points allowed per game. Mississippi State is compiling 26.9 points per contest on offense this season (77th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.7 points per game (72nd-ranked) on defense.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Game Info

Auburn vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -6.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Mississippi State Recent Performance

The Bulldogs are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 302 yards per game in their past three games (-95-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 323.3 (45th-ranked).

The Bulldogs are putting up 21.7 points per game in their past three games (-42-worst in college football), and conceding 23.7 per game (25th-worst).

In its past three games, Mississippi State has thrown for 146 yards per game (-95-worst in the country), and allowed 186 through the air (74th).

The Bulldogs are accumulating 156 rushing yards per game in their past three games (20th-worst in college football), and conceding 137.3 per game (108th).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, over their past three games.

In Mississippi State's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in four of Mississippi State's seven games with a set total.

This season, Mississippi State has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

Mississippi State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 1,275 yards on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has run for 198 yards across 31 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his squad with 494 receiving yards on 32 catches with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has racked up 184 receiving yards (26.3 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Zavion Thomas' 25 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 154 yards.

Nathaniel Watson has 7.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception.

Mississippi State's top-tackler, Jett Johnson, has 60 tackles, six TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Shawn Preston Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 22 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

