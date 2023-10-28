The Auburn Tigers (3-4) host an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Offensively, Auburn ranks 103rd in the FBS with 337 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 70th in total defense (372.4 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Mississippi State is compiling 26.9 points per contest (77th-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS on defense (25.7 points given up per game).

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Mississippi State Auburn 351.1 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (112th) 367.3 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.4 (59th) 148.1 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (31st) 203 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151 (124th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has compiled 1,275 yards (182.1 yards per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has taken 31 carries and totaled 198 yards with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's 494 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has totaled 184 receiving yards (26.3 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 154 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 845 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 259 yards (37 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 309 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Jay Fair's team-leading 241 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 32 targets) with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught 21 passes for 184 yards (26.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Shane Hooks has hauled in eight grabs for 106 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

