Club Leon versus Cruz Azul is a game to watch on a Saturday Liga MX schedule that features a lot of competitive matchups.

Watch Cruz Azul vs Club Leon

Club Leon makes the trip to match up with Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Cruz Azul (+130)

Cruz Azul (+130) Underdog: Club Leon (+195)

Club Leon (+195) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF Pachuca vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC travels to play CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Pachuca (-155)

CF Pachuca (-155) Underdog: Puebla FC (+380)

Puebla FC (+380) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL journeys to face Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+155)

Tigres UANL (+155) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+185)

Guadalajara Chivas (+185) Draw: (+225)

(+225) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF Monterrey vs CF America

CF America travels to face CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision and TUDN

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+150)

CF Monterrey (+150) Underdog: CF America (+165)

CF America (+165) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

