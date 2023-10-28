Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jones County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Jones County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Jones High School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Waynesboro, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
