Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions go head to head at 3:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tigers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Jackson State vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-24.2) 43.6 Jackson State 34, UAPB 10

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

Last season, six Tigers games hit the over.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Tigers vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 12.9 31 9.3 26 16 38.3 Jackson State 26.9 25.3 20.5 20 27.3 32.3

