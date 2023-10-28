Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Jackson County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vancleave High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on October 28
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.