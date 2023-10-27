High school football is happening this week in Warren County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Warren County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Warren Central High School at Callaway High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Vicksburg, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vicksburg High School at Columbus High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Vicksburg, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

