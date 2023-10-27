Pearl River County, Mississippi has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

    Poplarville High School at Greene County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Leakesville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Picayune Memorial High School at George County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lucedale, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

