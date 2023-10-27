Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Pearl River County, Mississippi has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Poplarville High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Leakesville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Picayune Memorial High School at George County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lucedale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
