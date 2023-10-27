Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Jackson County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Lee County
  • Neshoba County
  • Madison County
  • Lowndes County
  • Rankin County
  • Leflore County
  • Lauderdale County
  • Leake County
  • Harrison County
  • Greene County

    • Jackson County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    D'Iberville High School at St. Martin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Ocean Springs, MS
    • Conference: 6A Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pascagoula High School at West Harrison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Gulfport, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Central High School at Vancleave High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Vancleave, MS
    • Conference: 5A Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.