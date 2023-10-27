Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Hinds County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Hinds County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Warren Central High School at Callaway High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Germantown High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Clinton, MS

Clinton, MS Conference: 6A Region 4

6A Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry High School at Hattiesburg High School