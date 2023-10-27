If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Harrison County, Mississippi, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Harrison County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

D'Iberville High School at St. Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Ocean Springs, MS Conference: 6A Region 7

6A Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pascagoula High School at West Harrison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrison Central High School at Biloxi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Biloxi, MS

Biloxi, MS Conference: 6A Region 8

6A Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Long Beach High School at Hancock High School